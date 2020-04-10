San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 27,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.