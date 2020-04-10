San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 1.17% of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF alerts:

GBUY stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.