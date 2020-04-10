San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

JUST opened at $40.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2194 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

