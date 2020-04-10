San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of STAG opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

