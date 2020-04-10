San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $39.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

