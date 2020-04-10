San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

