San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 585 Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 1.84% of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GFIN stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

