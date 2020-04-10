San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 1,842 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

