San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.85.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

