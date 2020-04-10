San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,062,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

