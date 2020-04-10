San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 1,468 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 231,322 shares in the last quarter.

JMOM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

