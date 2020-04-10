Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,500 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

