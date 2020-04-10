SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

