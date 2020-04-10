S.A. Total Buys 179,829 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total purchased 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

TOT stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

