S.A. Total Buys 179,829 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.
- On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total purchased 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,082,152.36.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total purchased 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.
- On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.
- On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.
- On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.
TOT stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
