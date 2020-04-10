RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTL. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.19 ($47.90).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

