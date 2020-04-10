Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $315.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

