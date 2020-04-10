Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.