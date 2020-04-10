Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,632 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.34 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

