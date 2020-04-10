Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DHI Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DHI Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 54,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,427 shares in the company, valued at $326,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. DHI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

