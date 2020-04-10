Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $2.52 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

