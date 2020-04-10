Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,373 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of GlobalSCAPE worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $8.02 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

In other GlobalSCAPE news, CFO Karen J. Young sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $44,530.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $160,108.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Mello sold 74,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,679.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,090.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,848.

Separately, TheStreet cut GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

