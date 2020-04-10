Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,126 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 615.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

