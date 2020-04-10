Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

