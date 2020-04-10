Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $12,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.22.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

