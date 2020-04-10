Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management raised its position in China Yuchai International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,876,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 275,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.65 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.58.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

