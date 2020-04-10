Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 4,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:DL opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

