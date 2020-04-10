Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $72,000 Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

