Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

