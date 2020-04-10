Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $85,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amcor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

