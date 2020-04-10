Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $36,000 in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Goldfield stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Goldfield Corp has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.