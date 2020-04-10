Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $252,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

