Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $221,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $4,946,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

