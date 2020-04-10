Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 87.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $2,449,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $318.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average is $316.18. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

