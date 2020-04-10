Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $205,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

