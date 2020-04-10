Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $161,000 in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RBS opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

