Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $45,000 Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 965,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 6.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMC shares. China Renaissance Securities raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, China International Capital raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

