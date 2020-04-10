Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,518,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,657,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,488,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $145.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.