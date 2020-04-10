Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHB opened at $65.40 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

