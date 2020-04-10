Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $89.97 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

