Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 28,515 Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

