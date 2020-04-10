Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

