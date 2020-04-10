Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,558 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

