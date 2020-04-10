Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.