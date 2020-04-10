Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,219 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUFG. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

