Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

