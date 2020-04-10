Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,749 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,216,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

