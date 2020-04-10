Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 16,177 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.13%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

