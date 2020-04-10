Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

RELL opened at $4.06 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.