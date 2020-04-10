Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.17 ($99.03).

Shares of RHM opened at €62.76 ($72.98) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

