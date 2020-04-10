Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

